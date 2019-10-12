Applications Open for 2020 MEPI Student Leaders Program

The US Embassy to Libya is accepting applications for the 2020 MEPI Student Leaders Program!

What is the MEPI Student Leaders Program?

The MEPI Student Leaders Program is a rigorous leadership program that offers 60 outstanding undergraduates and graduate students the opportunity to visit and learn in the United States. The program is approximately 5 weeks long, and will take place from June 24 – July 29, 2020.

Students are placed in various U.S. universities, where they develop leadership skills and expand their understanding of civil society and participatory governance and how both may be applied in their home communities. The program includes academic coursework, and participants have the opportunity to meet their American peers, engage in local community service activities, and observe and take part in the governmental process on the local, state, and federal levels.

Upon completion of the U.S.-based leadership summer program, participants are mentored to leverage their experiences and positively engage in their communities. A competitive follow-on training seminar may be held in the region 6- months following the U.S.-based program.

Expenses for the program are fully paid by the U.S. Department of State.

Who is Eligible?

This program is open to university students from Libya between the ages of 20 and 24. We seek a gender-balanced pool of candidates and give preference to traditionally under-served participants. While nominees may be undergraduate or graduate students in any field of academic specialization, it is critical that they exhibit a serious interest in pursuing leadership opportunities in their home countries and demonstrate a desire to deepen their civic engagement.

Applicants should demonstrate strong English-language skills to participate in U.S. university-level classes and must be enrolled in and attending a university in their home countries. At the time of application and while participating in the program, participants cannot hold U.S. citizenship or be a U.S. Legal Permanent Resident. Applicants must be committed to returning to their home country/community following completion of the program. Preference will be given to those who have no prior travel experience in the United States or Canada and limited to no study or travel experience outside their home country.

How do participants apply?

Participants must apply for the program online at https://studentleaders.fluidreview.com no later than December 3, 2019 and are then interviewed and nominated by the U.S. Embassy to Libya.

If you have questions, please visit MEPI’s Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) page.

Application deadline: December 3, 2019

(Source: U.S. Embassy in Libya)