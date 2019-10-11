Kennedy-Lugar YES Program 2020-2021

The Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) Program is a scholarship program funded by the U.S. Department of State and administered by AMIDEAST in countries throughout the Middle East and Northern Africa, including Libya.



The YES Program provides scholarships to Libyan high school students between the ages of 15 and 18 to spend up to one fully-funded academic year in the United States.

Scholarship recipients live with host families, attend U.S. high schools, and participate in special enrichment activities that include community service, youth leadership training, and other activities that help them develop a comprehensive understanding of American culture and leadership skills.

Likewise, these students serve as cultural ambassadors for Libya, representing its rich heritage to their American host communities.

Applications are now open for the 2020-2021 school year!

To be eligible, you must

Be a Libyan high school student enrolled in 10th or 11th grade at the time of application, and between the ages of 15-18 by August 1, 2020

Have a record of high academic achievement and public service in the community

Demonstrate proficiency in written and spoken English

Have limited or no prior experience in the United States

Demonstrate leadership qualities

The program can support students with disabilities and encourages their participation.

Please note that American citizens are not eligible for this program.

How To Apply

To apply, please visit the application announcement on the website of implementing partner AMIDEAST (Link)

Application deadline: November 15, 2019

Selection Process

There are multiple rounds to the YES application and selection process. All finalists are selected on the basis of merit.

For additional information about the YES program, please visit https://www.yesprograms.org/countries/libya

(Source: U.S. Embassy in Libya)