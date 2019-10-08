Gazprom aiming to Resume Operations in Libya

By John Lee.

A senior National Oil Corporation (NOC) delegation attended Russian Energy Week and the Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow, on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week, where it explored commercial opportunities with international energy partners.

The NOC delegation held informal talks with Russian energy company Gazprom, agreeing to pursue technical discussions at the end of October, with the aim of Gazprom resuming commercial activities in Libya.

(Source: NOC)