Zueitina Gas Plant Closed for Maintenance

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced that the gas plant at the port of Zueitina is closed for scheduled maintenance from October 7th to 14th.

Production at the Faregh oil field will be suspended during this period, resulting in about 15,000 barrels of oil per day and about 70 million cubic feet of gas per day being taken offline.

Sirte Oil Company will continue to supply natural gas to power plants. Reductions in gas supply will be compensated with liquid fuel.

(Source: NOC)