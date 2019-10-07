UNSMIL “Alarm” at attempt to Divide NOC’s Operations

UNSMIL expresses alarm at continued attempt by parallel authorities to divide Libya’s National Oil Company’s operations

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is alarmed by indications that parallel, unrecognized authorities in Libya are threatening the operation and management of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) and its subsidiary Brega.

The mission reiterates that the Tripoli-based NOC, is the sole sovereign institution that under international and national law is charged with the stewardship of the country’s oil, including the export and import of oil and fuel.

UNSMIL warns that continued efforts to divide the NOC’s functions threaten the country’s oil revenue and consequently the interests of all Libyans. These efforts could constitute violations of UN Security Council Resolutions and could place responsible individuals under sanctions.

The Mission will report suspected violations to the UN Panel of Experts, the UN Sanctions Committee and the UN Security Council. Libya’s oil and natural resources belong to the Libyan people and should not, under any circumstances, be weaponized.

(Source: UNSMIL)