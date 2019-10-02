How Libya’s Economic Structures Enrich the Militias

By for the Middle East Institute. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Largely overlooked in international policymaking toward Libya’s current conflict is the role of corruption as a key driver of violence, as opposed to merely its byproduct.

The high-level debate on Libya at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in late September and the proposed follow-on international conference to be hosted by Germany in October or November are the perfect opportunities to correct this oversight.

