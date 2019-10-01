Wintershall DEA “Considering Libya Exit”

By John Lee.

German Oil and gas firm Wintershall DEA is reportedly considering exiting Libya following disagreements with the National Oil Corporation (NOC) over licences.

Handelsblatt reported that the company’s Chief Executive Mario Mehren, and Hans-Ulrich Engel, CFO at BASF – which holds a 67% stake in Wintershall – have met with a senior representative from the German Economy Ministry to discuss whether or not to continue business in the country.

Discussions included whether BASF and Wintershall are eligible for state guarantees.

The company operates the NC-96 (As-Sarah) and NC-97 concessions on-shore in Libya, and has a share in the Al Jurf crude oil field off the Libyan coast.

(Source: oedigital.com)