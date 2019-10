By John Lee.

Sudan’s Sovereign Council has ordered the closure of the country’s borders with Libya and the Central African Republic.

Reuters says the order cited “unspecified security and economic ‘dangers‘”, while Anadolu Agency said it was to “prevent the smuggling of strategic goods“.

Sudan is suffering from the scarcity of goods, high exchange rates and a shortage of liquidity in the Sudanese markets, Anadolu reported.

(Source: Middle East Monitor, Reuters)