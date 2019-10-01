EU helps set up e-Learning Centre in Libya

By John Lee.

A new e-learning centre for school-aged youth was set up in Zintan by the Libyan CSO “Roaua” (Vision).

This project is funded by the European Union, through EU Trust Fund (EUTF) and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) in the framework of the programme “Support to Municipalities in Libya“.

Sixty Libyan girls and boys have already received trainings in photography, editing and mobile phone maintenance. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs contributes to the costs of activities implemented by ACTED as part of this programme.

The “Support to municipalities” programme is co-financed by the European Union and implemented by GIZ. The programme supports 16 Libyan partner municipalities in ensuring better service provision at local level and increasing access for most vulnerable groups, including women and migrants.

(Source: EU)