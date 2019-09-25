US Kills Terrorists in Libyan Airstrike

In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting ISIS-Libya terrorists in the vicinity of Murzuq, Libya, September 19, 2019.

“U.S. Africa Command conducted this airstrike to eliminate terrorist leaders and fighters and to disrupt terrorist activity,” said Gen. Stephen Townsend (pictured), U.S. Africa Command commander. “We will not allow them to use the current conflict in Libya as protection. Together with our Libyan partners, we will continue to deny terrorists safe haven in Libya.”

U.S. Africa Command continues to support diplomatic efforts to stabilize the political situation in Libya and disrupt terrorist organizations that threaten regional stability.

At this time, it is assessed the airstrike killed eight (8) terrorists.

Currently, we assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.

(Source: Africom)