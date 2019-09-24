New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Integrated Protection Coordinator, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Budget / HACT Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Education Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Project Officer-Coordination, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- ICT Associate, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Senior Local Project Coordinator, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
