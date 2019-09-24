Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Rig Positioning and Bottom Survey Services, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Upgrade of oil metering system at Tobruk Terminal- Project No: K-62, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Repainting of fire-fighting lines at Marsa Elhariga and Tobruk refinery Project No: O-18, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Environmental Impact Assessment Study, Mellitah Oil & Gas
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
