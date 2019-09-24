Joint Statement on National Oil Corporation (NOC)

Joint statement by the Ambassadors and Chargés d’Affaires of France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America:

“We fully support Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) as the country’s sole independent, legitimate and nonpartisan oil company.

“Now is the time to consolidate national economic institutions rather than break them apart.

“For the sake of Libya’s political and economic stability, and the well-being of all its citizens, we exclusively support the NOC and its crucial role on behalf of all Libyans.”

(Source: NOC)