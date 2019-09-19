LBBC to hold Conference in Tunis in November

The Libyan British Business Council (LBBC) has announced that it will be taking a business delegation to Tunis again this year – from Monday 18 to Thursday 21 November, 2019.

This follows on from last year’s very successful trade and investment mission, when it took over 60 representatives from 36 member companies to Tunis to meet more than 120 Libyan business counterparts.

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Mustafa Sanalla and his top management team have confirmed their participation and will again be available for one-to-one meetings with delegates.

Faisel Gergab, chairman of the Libyan Post, Telecommunication and IT Holding Company (LPTIC) has also confirmed his attendance.

Additional state, parastatal and private sector bodies from relevant industries including energy, financial services and infrastructure, will also attend.

The business mission to Tunis will offer members the opportunity to develop their contacts and their knowledge of the political, security and economic environment, as well as current business opportunities in Libya.

The conference will address Libyan requirements in key sectors including oil and gas, financial services, infrastructure development, and education and training.

The mission is supported by the Tripoli Central Bank of Libya (CBL), Bank ABC and BACB.

For more details about this event or to register your interest please contact the LBBC’s Susie Davies at: [email protected]

(Source: LBBC)