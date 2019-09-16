EU training Libyan Coastguard and Navy Officers

EU Naval Force fully involved in training Libyan Coastguard and Navy Officers

In the framework of Libyan Coastguard and Navy training carried out by SOPHIA operation, the Italian Navy Training Centres in La Maddalena and Taranto host training courses to 78 Libyan Officers.

The training modules on “Deck Officer Course”, “Mechanical Engineer Officer Course” and “Electrical Basic Engineer Officer Course” will last four weeks and will end on 27 September.

From October 2016, Operation SOPHIA is fully involved in the training of the Libyan Coastguard and Navy to improve security within the Libyan territorial waters and in the Central Mediterranean Sea.

Upon conclusion of these courses, Operation Sophia will have provided training to more than 500 Libyan Coastguard and Navy personnel.

EUNAVFOR MED operation Sophia (ENFM) is a Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) operation, focused on disrupting the business model of migrant smugglers and human traffickers, and contributing to EU efforts for the return of stability and security in Libya and the Central Mediterranean region.

ENFM is the first EU maritime force providing maritime security in the Central Mediterranean and works closely with different national, international, governmental and non-governmental, civilian and military organizations. Initially launched in 2015, ENFM is part of the EU’s comprehensive approach to migration.

(Source: EU)