By George Mikhail for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

What’s behind strained relations between Egypt and Libya’s GNA?

Libyan Foreign Minister Fathi Bashagha with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) rejected on Aug. 23 in an interview with the German News Agency the Egyptian regime’s support for the Libyan National Army (LNA), which is led by Field Marshall Khalifa Hifter.

A crisis erupted between the GNA and the ruling regime in Egypt after the Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a statement Aug. 13 in which it called on the UN Support Mission in Libya to cooperate with the Libyan parliament to find a solution to the current crisis.

Click here to read the full story.