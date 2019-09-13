Another Conference on Libya? Enforce Arms Embargo Instead

By John Lee.

Convening another conference on Libya is a recipe for continued political stagnation, unless it addresses concretely the issue of illegal arms imports, according to an opinion piece in The Hill.

Ben Fishman is a senior fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, argues that the 2011 arms embargo remains in effect only on paper, and says that the only way to alter the potential for renewed political negotiations is to begin draining each side’s source of weapons and materiel.

Click here to read the full article.

(Source: The Hill)