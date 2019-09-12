What Future for Solar Power in Libya

By John Lee.

Could solar power be the answer to Libya’s energy problems?

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) has installed solar panels in 15 Libyan hospitals, and Austrian and Italian companies are also lending their expertise to the country’s development of and research on solar power.

But writing in The New Arab, Austin Bodetti says that while solar power could change Libya’s trajectory, the Libyan Civil War will likely restrict the expansion of the renewable energy industry there.

