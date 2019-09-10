US Reaffirms Support for NOC

By John Lee.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenke, and US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland have met with Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Tunis to affirm U.S. support for the NOC.

In at statement on social media on Tuesday, the US Embassy said the NOC must be neutral, resourced and secure in order to fulfill its vital mandate on behalf of all Libyans.

“Libya’s oil resources must remain under the exclusive control of the NOC,” the statement added.

(Source: US Embassy)