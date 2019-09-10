Tripoli Falls in Global Liveability Index

By John Lee.

Libyan capital Tripoli has ranked 4th from the bottom in a listing of cities according to their liveability, down from 7th place last year.

The Global Liveability Index ranking puts it just ahead of Dhaka in Bangladesh, and behind Karachi in Pakistan.

Vienna again topped the list, with Syrian capital Damascus coming last.

Published by The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU), the Global Liveability Index assesses which locations around the world provide the best or the worst living conditions.

The full ranking report can be purchased at https://store.eiu.com/product/global-liveability-matrix/

(Source: EIU)