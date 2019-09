By John Lee.

Libya’s total revenues were 1.1 billion Libyan dinars ($800 million) ahead of budget for the first eight months of the year, according to a statement from the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) on Monday.

Oil revenues were 2.6 billion dinars ahead at 20.2 billion dinars, with all other revenue sources being below budget.

Meanwwhile, expenditure was 6.2 billion dinars below the planned level.

(Source: CBL)