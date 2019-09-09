US firm in discussions regarding Libyan Oil Fields

By John Lee.

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, met with Mr John W. Wallace, chairman and CEO of DeGolyer and MacNaughton, in Tunis.

Also present were NOC board member for Exploration and Production, Abulgasem Shengheer, and Dr Khalifa Rajab Abdul Sadiq, chairman of the Management Committee of Zallaf Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Company.

NOC chairman and the CEO of DeGolyer and MacNaughton discussed areas of cooperation between NOC, DeGolyer and MacNaughton and Zallaf Company. The three entities will work together in order to prepare technical studies and outline plans to develop discovered and undeveloped fields.

All parties expressed their desire to enhance their relations by initiating reservoir and field development studies, assessing reserves and preparing development plans for discovered and undeveloped fields. The corporation seeks to put these plans on the production line as soon as possible in order to increase oil and gas production rates and ensure continuous supplies to power plants.

The meeting also touched upon an extensive study of oil and gas resources and the application of the latest recovery techniques in the basins of Sirte, Ghadames and Murzuq

(Source: NOC)

