Armed Robbery at NOC Subsidiary

Armed robbery at National Oil Wells Drilling & Workover Company headquarters

The National Oil Wells Drilling & Workover Company, a subsidiary of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), confirms that an armed robbery took place at its company headquarters in Tripoli on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Two masked men discharged their weapons, assaulted security guards, and detained them inside the company headquarters until the following morning. Personal possessions were stolen of those detained as well as a number of other devices belonging to the company.

Commenting on this crime, NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla said:

“NOC resolutely condemns this unlawful act. National Oil Wells Drilling & Workover Company is reviewing security protocols and working with relevant authorities to in order to corroborate the identity of the perpetrators and bring them to justice”.

(Source: NOC)