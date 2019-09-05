New Ambulance for city of Tawergha

Stabilization Facility for Libya hands over an ambulance to the city of Tawergha

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Libya, Mr. Gerardo Noto, handed over today an ambulance to the Chairman of the Local Council of Tawergha, Mr. Abdul-Rahman Al-Shakshak.

The event took place in Tripoli as part of the efforts of the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) to support the war-torn city of Tawergha.

Led by local and national institutions and implemented by UNDP, in coordination with the Ministry of Planning, and with support from 13 donors and the Government of Libya, the Facility has committed US$3 million to help Tawergha and its people get back to the development path after over seven years of displacement.

The SFL already started the process to provide the city with solar street lighting. The Facility is also exploring other ways to help restore power as well as education and healthcare services in the city.

During the handover, Mr. Al-Shakshak stated:

“We are very thankful for UNDP’s support and its commitment to help the people of Tawergha by supporting one of the most important sectors—healthcare. With this ambulance we will be able to save lives.”

UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Noto said:

“This is the first of many initiatives to come. I take this opportunity to reiterate UNDP’s commitment to supporting Tawergha restore basic services and progress towards stability.”

With funds from Germany, European Union, United States of America, Japan, Government of Libya, Norway, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Republic of Korea, Italy, France, Denmark, Canada and Switzerland, the SFL works in several municipalities across Libya providing rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and supporting local authorities in taking a more active role in peace-building.

(Source: UNDP)