Training Module for Libyan Coast Guard and Navy

New EU-funded training module for the Libyan Coast Guard and Navy in Croatia

On August 26, the Advance Ship’s Diver course organised by EUNAVFOR MED for the Libyan Coast Guard and Navy started in Split, Croatia.

12 candidates were selected by the competent Libyan authorities and subjected to a thorough verification process carried out in different phases.

The course, hosted by the Croatian Navy, will provide knowledge and training on diving procedures, special techniques related to Coast Guard and Navy personnel. The end of the course is scheduled for 27 September 2019.

EUNAVFOR MED operation Sophia (ENFM) is a Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) operation, focused on disrupting the business model of migrant smugglers and human traffickers, and contributing to EU efforts for the return of stability and security in Libya and the Central Mediterranean region.

ENFM is the first EU maritime force providing maritime security in the Central Mediterranean and works closely with different national, international, governmental and non-governmental, civilian and military organizations.

Initially launched in 2015, ENFM is part of the EU’s comprehensive approach to migration.

(Source: EU)