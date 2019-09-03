Pakistan interested in Libyan Oil and Gas Cooperation

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Mustafa Sanalla met with the Pakistani Ambassador to Libya, His Excellency Sajid Iqbal, on Monday, August 26, 2019.

The two parties emphasized the special relationship between the two countries and the potential for enhanced cooperation, especially in the oil sector.

Ambassador Iqbal conveyed Pakistan’s desire to explore cooperation opportunities in the Libyan oil and gas sector, particularly with regards to seismic surveying and human resources development.

Chairman Sanalla welcomed the proposal and affirmed NOC’s determination to implement significant investment projects in the forthcoming period aimed at sustainably increasing production, calling on interested stakeholders to play an active role in projects through the tender process as advertised on the corporation’s official website.

The meeting was also attended by Mr Mohamed Boulaaj, manager of NOC’s General Human Resources Department, and Mr Salah Ben Ali, manager of NOC’s International Cooperation Office.

(Source: NOC)