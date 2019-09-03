EU, UNDP help build new Sewer in Sebha

EU and UNDP help set up new main sewer line in Libyan city of Sebha

As part of its effort to help local authorities improve basic services delivery in Sebha, southwestern Libya, The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with funds from the European Union (EU), handed over to the contractor a major sewer line in Sebha for renovation.

This initiative is one of the largest implemented in the city, and it aimed at solving the problem of sewage overflow that the city has been experiencing during the past years.

UNDP is carrying out this initiative under the EU-funded “Strengthen Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery” project, which aims at supporting local authorities to restore essential services delivery, security and livelihoods opportunities.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Governance, and Tripoli, Sabratha, Sebha, Murzuq, Benghazi and Kufra municipalities.

So far, 1.7 million people are benefiting from the rehabilitation of 27 key social infrastructures, 37 sets of health equipment, and US$2 million investment on water and sanitation.

(Source: EU)

