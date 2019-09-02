New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Shelter & Infrastructure Coordinator, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Protection Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Community Outreach Officer, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- PSS Facilitator, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Project Manager, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Senior Programme Assistant, UNHCR – United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
