Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Engineering study for rehabilitation of field instrumentation and control system (Tobruk and Sarir refineries), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Installation of new diesel fuel supply system for the two (2) new turbine sets at GC-1 Sarir, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replacement of two wet gas compressors at crude unit Tobruk refinery, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of main Adinistration building At Al-Hariga terminal, Tobruk, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Supply and installation of compressors at Sarir, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Supply (15) complete electrical submersible pumping units (ESP), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of central facilities at Messla oil field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replace transformers for CP’s and oil wells at GOSP5 & GOSP6, Nafoora field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replacement and supply new of two Desalters at GC-1, Sarir oil field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Supply and installation of new substation at Nafoora field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
