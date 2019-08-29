Launch of EU-Funded Mental Health Project

With the support of the European Union (EU), Handicap International (HI) and its partner Nebras (Tunisian Institute for Rehabilitation), in collaboration with the Libyan Ministry of Health, Libyan universities, the Faculty of Medicine and the University of Tunis El Manar, have announced the launch of a three-year project entitled “Action for Mental Health Assistance in Libya” (AMAL).

The project is part of a broader initiative of the European Union to Improve Availability, Access and Acceptability to Quality Health Services in Libya. Specifically, the AMAL project aims to improve access to and quality of mental health care services in Tripoli, Benghazi and Misrata.

A first group of 15 Libyan practitioners from Tripoli, Benghazi and Misrata joined the first action’s training and internship on “Most common mental health disorders” organized in June at the Faculty of Medicine of Tunis and two university hospitals in Tunis.

As part of the programme, HI is also currently conducting surveys within Libyan communities and health services on local perceptions of mental health, in order to tailor the upcoming training of practitioners and service delivery to the needs of Libya’s population.

(Source: EU)