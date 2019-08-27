UN Reiterates Support for NOC as Sole Oil Exporter

By John Lee.

The Chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, and UN Deputy SRSG for Political Affairs, Stephanie Williams, have discussed the need for national investment in the oil sector to maintain existing production and to provide for increased production in the coming years.‬

‪DSRSG Williams emphasized that the UN is closely following attempts to sell oil in violation of UN Security Resolutions and reaffirmed that the NOC is the sole, internationally recognized entity that has the right to export and sell Libyan oil.

(Sources: UNSMIL, NOC)