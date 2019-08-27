New York Lobbyists to represent LIA

GerstmanSchwartz, LLP, a New York-based law practice, has announced that it will act on behalf of the Tripoli-based Libyan Investment Authority (LIA).

In recently-filed Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) documents, the firm says that Stephen (Shai) Franklin will provide consultancy services to the LIA on its behalf.

The firm is 50-percent owned by Bradley Gerstman (pictured) and 50-percent by David Schwartz.

Gerstman will receive a legal retainer of $150,000, and fees of $750/hour, to:

“Perform legal services in effort to change the sanctions against foreign principal as it relates to manage assets. As well as, outreach to key experts, decision-makers and influencer’s, including U.S. Department of State and Department of Treasury, U.S. Congress, news media, and business and banking sectors.”

According to a report from Politico, the firm “once counted President Donald Trump as one of their clients.”

(Sources: FARA, Politico)