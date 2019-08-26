G7 calls for Int’l Conference on Libya

By John Lee.

The Group of Seven (G7) has called for an international conference to bring together all the stakeholders and regional actors relevant to the conflict in Libya.

In a statement on Monday, the leaders of the G7 said:

“We support a truce in Libya that will lead to a long-term ceasefire. We believe that only a political solution can ensure Libya’s stability.

“We call for a well-prepared international conference to bring together all the stakeholders and regional actors relevant to this conflict.

“We support in this regard the work of the United Nations and the African Union to set up an inter-Libyan conference.”

(Source: EU)