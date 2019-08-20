NOC, BPMC report Fuel Distribution Cos. to GNA

By John Lee.

In a letter addressed to the Presidency Council (PC), National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC) have alerted authorities about the failure of fuel distribution companies to collect and distribute allocated fuel.

According to government regulations, four companies – Highway Services Company, Sharara Oil Services, Alrahila Oil Services and Oilibya – are responsible for fuel distribution and station management across the country.

Each company has failed to collect its full consignment of fuel for distribution to stations across Libya’s western, southern, and mountain regions. BPMC allocated 15 million litres of diesel and gasoline for the greater Tripoli region for the Eid al-Adha holiday (August 10-13), with only 6,450,000 litres collected from its depot.

National Oil Corporation’s (NOC) Board of Directors had previously instructed BPMC to distribute fuel directly to citizens via mobile fuel stations; these can be found at the former Girls College and Abu Salim area. Plans are underway to expand this project to additional locations.

“Distribution companies are failing to serve the needs of the Libyan people,” said BPMC chairman Imad Ben Koura. “Fuel supply is adequate but is not reaching the people. BPMC is gravely concerned about this development. We call on the government to investigate and potentially restructure the current arrangement if distribution companies continue to fail to maintain basic fuel supply arrangements. BPMC will continue to do everything within its power to ensure fuel reaches every Libyan – wherever they are.”

According to NOC chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla: “NOC and BPMC are committed to ensuring continuous delivery of fuel across the country, for all Libyans, at official prices. Any party blocking deliveries, manipulating fuel prices, or smuggling fuel will be referred to the appropriate authorities. We call on the government to ensure proper oversight is in place to hold operators of companies and fuel stations accountable, and to safeguard adequate fuel supply and delivery.”

(Source: NOC)