Abducted Politician Missing 4 Weeks

The Interim Government in eastern Libya should exert all possible efforts to ensure the safe return of Seham Sergewa, a member of parliament who was abducted from her home in the eastern city of Benghazi on July 17, 2019, Human Rights Watch said today.

The Interim Government, which controls Benghazi and is one of two governments that claim legitimacy in Libya, denied that it or any forces linked to the Libyan National Army (LNA), an armed group that supports it, had any role in Sergewa’s abduction.

Its interior minister blamed unidentified “terrorist groups who infiltrated Benghazi” for the abduction. However, relatives and Benghazi residents with knowledge of the incident said that they believed LNA-affiliated groups were behind the abduction and that some cars used in the abduction identified the groups.

(Source: HRW)