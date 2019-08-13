Stream boosts Start-ups at Summer Camp

Stream has successfully boosted the first batch of ideas and start-ups participating in its summer camp

In a beautiful heartwarming event, Stream summer camp, an intensive 6-week business incubation and acceleration programme, has come to an end.

The participants who came from 7 different Libyan cities expressed their feelings and talked about their experience in the summer camp to the audience of the event, they were honoured with fun certificates that coordinate with their personality traits in a ceremony called Stream Awards, the atmosphere was so fun and joyful. It was clear that Stream has successfully created in a short amount of time, a small entrepreneurial community, where its members support and motivate each other to boost their businesses and make progress.

These participants were selected from 1046 received applications, their ages range from 19 to 37 years old and 47% of them are females.

During the summer camp, 14 workshops were delivered to the participants, among them were Value Proposition & Vision, Business Model Canvas, Branding, Pitching and Strategic Planning workshop.

Six experts in different fields spent time with the participants and over 70 guests visited the summer camp, among them were 4 Libyan ministers, ambassadors, investors and entrepreneurs.

The feedback given by the participants about the programmes was very positive, and the progress they have made in their ideas and projects were so noticeable, most of the participants now have a business model, business plan, marketing strategy, know how to pitch and represent their ideas and projects and much more!

Stream’s next incubation and acceleration programmes are planned to be held in Stream premises in Tripoli during the fall of 2019.

Stream is an integrated business incubation, acceleration and Fablab, it’s a project funded by the UK embassy in Libya and implemented by Expertise France in sponsorship with Libyana mobile company.

(Source: Stream)