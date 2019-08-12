New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Integrated Protection Coordinator, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- SaWC Case Worker, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- MHPSS Project Manager &Technical Working Group Co-Chair, Humanity and Inclusion (HI)
- Special Assistant, Political Affairs, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
