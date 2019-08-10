Facebook Removes Dubious Libya-focussed Accounts

By John Lee.

Facebook has taken action to remove what it described as “coordinated inauthentic behavior in UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia“.

Nathaniel Gleicher, the company’s Head of Cybersecurity Policy, said in a statement:

“We removed 259 Facebook accounts, 102 Facebook Pages, five Facebook Groups, four Facebook Events and 17 Instagram accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior that originated in the UAE and Egypt and focused on a number of countries, primarily in the Middle East and some in North and East Africa, including Libya, Sudan, Comoros, Qatar, Turkey, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Morocco.”

(Source: Facebook)