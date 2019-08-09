UNMAS delivers Equipment to Libyan Forensic Police

UNMAS delivers specialized equipment for Device Scene Incident Management to Libyan Forensic Police

The Libyan Forensic Police of the GNA Ministry of Interior received four sets of specialized equipment for Device Scene Incident Management (DSIM) for effective incident management, funded by the Government of Canada, in a ceremony held at the headquarters of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

The ceremony was attended by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) Ghassan Salame, United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) and UNSMIL officials as well as representatives of Libyan Forensic Police.

SRSG Ghassan Salame said at the ceremony:

“This assistance is an evidence that the United Nations’ goal and commitment to Libya have not changed. I am particularly pleased to note the role of Brigadier General Mahmoud Ashour for his cooperative role, and for helping to make further progress in promoting gender equality in the activities of the security sector.”

Brig. Gen. Mahmoud Ashour, Chief of the Forensic Police, said in the ceremony:

“The Forensic Police is a unified organization across all Libya. These equipment will be used for the benefit of all citizens across Libya regardless of their political orientation. The received sets will be immediately deployed to the field.”

The equipment, provided by UNMAS and funded by the Canadian Government, will play an important role in supporting the work of the Libyan Forensic Police to respond to incidents involving explosive objects, including remnants of war, in locations that are under attack.

In April, 16 officers – male and female- completed a training course on DSIM, organized by UNMAS in Ukraine, and generously funded by the Government of Canada. “I would like to take this opportunity to commend UNMAS, UNSMIL and Brig Gen Mahmoud Ashour for recognizing the importance of strengthening the role of women in the Forensic Police.”

(Source: UN)