From MSF:

Europe must act now to end preventable deaths in Libya and at sea

On 25 July, tragedy once again hit the Mediterranean.

An estimated 150 people drowned whilst fleeing Libya. It brings this year’s toll in the Central Mediterranean Sea to at least 576 people.

This entirely avoidable loss of life highlights the desperate lack of search and rescue capacity, and the terrible plight of those fleeing Libya.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) witnesses first-hand the unimaginable human price being paid for the policies of interception and detention of migrants and refugees.

To see the detention centres in Libya is to see human suffering on an industrial scale.

(Source: MSF)