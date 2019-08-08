Young Mediterranean Voices needed in New Leadership Seminar

Call for participation to Young Mediterranean Voices New Leadership Seminar

The Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies (MEDAC) is running a call for participation to invite young leaders to the second edition of the “The Young Mediterranean Voices New Leadership Seminar”, taking place in Malta from 17 to 23 November 2019. The deadline to apply is 30 August.

Selected participants will follow a 5-day programme that combines innovative methodologies including cultural intelligence, leading through values, working together to address key topical challenges, learning how to work with the media to positive effect, understanding what it takes to reach policy makers; and practicing advocacy with global and local political leaders.

Participants from the following Southern Mediterranean countries are encouraged to apply: Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Tunisia.

The Young Mediterranean Voices Leadership Seminar is an initiative of the Anna Lindh Foundation, supported by the European Commission (DG European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations) and co-organised with MEDAC, the World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid and a consortium of international partners.

(Source: EU)