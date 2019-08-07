Applications for Chevening Scholarships Now Open

Chevening is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme that offers future leaders the unique opportunity to study in the UK.

These scholarships are awarded to outstanding professionals from all over the world to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any UK university.

Chevening provides fully-funded scholarships, leaving you free to focus on achieving your academic goals and enjoying the experience of a lifetime.

You will live and study in the UK for a year, during which time you will develop professionally and academically, grow your network, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

If you have ambition, leadership potential, and a strong academic background, we encourage you to apply before 5 November 2019.

Click here for details.

(Source: chevening.org)