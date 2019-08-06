Video: Libya to Close Migrant Centres after Criticism

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Libya is to close three migrant and refugee detention centres after criticism from the UN over squalid conditions and inadequate food supplies.

Two of the centres are in the coastal cities of Misrata and Khoms.

The third is in Tajura, a suburb of the capital, Tripoli.

Forces loyal to the warlord Khalifa Haftar hit that facility in an air strike a month ago, killing at least 52 people.

Al Jazeera‘s Raheela Mahomed reports: