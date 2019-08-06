EU Declaration on UN-Facilitated Political Process in Libya

Declaration by the High Representative Federica Mogherini on behalf of the EU on the support to the UN facilitated political process in Libya

The European Union and its Member States are united in demanding that all Libyan parties commit to a permanent ceasefire and return to a UN facilitated political process.

The European Union and its Member States welcome the proposal by Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Ghassan Salame for a truce on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha as an important step in this regard. These measures could constitute a first step towards peace.

The European Union and its Member States recall that there is no military solution to the crisis in Libya.

It is necessary to relaunch the UN led mediation process, taking into account the full and equal representation and participation of both women and men, to promote an inclusive government, prepare for democratic parliamentary and presidential elections as soon as possible.

(Source: EU)