EU trains Libyan Navy on Diving

A training module on “Basic Ship’s Divers Course” for three Libyan trainees has been completed in the Navy Training Centre of Split (Croatia) on 19 July 2019.

Managed by EUNAVFOR Med Operation Sophia and hosted by the Croatian Navy, the training module lasted five weeks and focused on diving procedures and techniques in order to be able to conduct vessel underwater maintenance operations.

The course also included some lessons regarding International Human Rights, Basic First Aid and Gender Policy.

Up to now the threshold of 399 Libyan Coastguard and Navy personnel trained by EUNAVFOR Med has been reached.

Since October 2016, Operation Sophia has been fully involved in the training of the Libyan Coastguard and Navy; the aim of the training is to improve security of the Libyan territorial waters and the Libyan Coastguard and Navy ability to perform their duties, including search and rescue activities to save lives at sea in their area of responsibility.

EUNAVFOR MED operation Sophia (ENFM) is a Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) operation, focused on disrupting the business model of migrant smugglers and human traffickers, and contributing to EU efforts for the return of stability and security in Libya and the Central Mediterranean region.

ENFM is the first EU maritime force providing maritime security in the Central Mediterranean and works closely with different national, international, governmental and non-governmental, civilian and military organizations. Initially launched in 2015, ENFM is part of the EU’s comprehensive approach to migration.

(Source: EU)