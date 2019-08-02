EU strengthens Fisheries Industry in Libya

A group of officials and technical experts from a diverse set of Libya’s leading coastal cities visited Galicia in mid-July on a study visit intended to advance the development of a local fisheries industry in Libya, complementing a project already launched with the support of the European Committee of the Regions and the Italian region of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

The visit to Galicia gave 11 experts from Tripoli, Sirte, Zliten, Benghazi and Tobruk a chance to see how the Spanish region processes fish and farms shellfish, as well as how it manages and develops its fisheries stocks.

During their stay in Vigo and Arousa in northern Spain, the Libya officials visited a fish-processing plant, a marine-management institute and the coastguard, as well as a mussels farm and a fish market.

The president of the Regional Council of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Piero Mauro Zanin, joined the study visit to Galicia.

The Nicosia initiative is an example of city-to-city and region-to-region cooperation to promote sustainable development. The costs are covered primarily by the European Commission, with local and regional authorities contributing their expertise.

Partners active in particular areas also provide financial or practical support. Peace-building workshops for workshops, for example, have been backed by UNICEF and the Institute for Economics and Peace, with funding from the EU and the Italian government. The Italian government also helps finance the PATH-DEV project.

(Source: EU)