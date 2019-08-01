Operation Sophia trains Libyan Coastguards

The “Visit, Board, Search and Seizure” training module for 41 Libyan trainees ended on 19 July with the closing ceremony in the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre (NMIOTC) in Souda Bay, Crete (Greece).

The three-week module consisted of both theoretical and practical lectures, including topics as International Human Rights, Basic First Aid and Gender Policy. The aim of this activity is to improve security of the Libyan territorial waters and the Libyan Coastguard and Navy (LCGN) ability to perform their duties, including search and rescue activities to save lives at sea.

EUNAVFOR MED operation Sophia (ENFM) is a Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) operation, focused on disrupting the business model of migrant smugglers and human traffickers, and contributing to EU efforts for the return of stability and security in Libya and the Central Mediterranean region.

ENFM is the first EU maritime force providing maritime security in the Central Mediterranean and works closely with different national, international, governmental and non-governmental, civilian and military organizations. Initially launched in 2015, ENFM is part of the EU’s comprehensive approach to migration.

(Source: EU)