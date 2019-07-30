Chinese Firms explore Opportunities in Libyan Oil

A senior delegation from the National Oil Corporation (NOC) has visited China at the invitation of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to discuss investment and enhanced cooperation opportunities in the Libyan oil and gas sector.

The NOC delegation, headed by chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, was welcomed by CNPC’s vice president and president of PetroChina, Hou Qijun, and the chairmen of CNPC’s subsidiaries.

Mr Hou expressed China and CNPC’s direct interest in progressing cooperation in Libyan exploration and development, oilfield services, and trading of Libyan crude, with parties potentially cementing future relations through the signature of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at their next meeting.

Thanking CNPC for the invitation, chairman Sanalla said:

“In China, NOC has met some of the highest qualified companies in our industry and shared with them opportunities for reconstruction and development investment in our local oil sector. With a more stable security environment, we could easily add between 300-400,000 barrels to daily production and grow oil revenue receipts. Our long-term strategy is to produce 2.1 million bpd by 2023. China can help us on that journey.

“We hope that China and its leading oil sector companies will become partners to our vision for the local oil sector based on mutual opportunities through oil and gas imports, joint exploration and development, and the sharing of technical expertise.“

NOC also visited the headquarters of the Great Wall Drilling Company (GWDC), China Petroleum Technology & Development Corporation (CPTDC), BGP, China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corporation (CPECC) – CNPC subsidiaries previously operational in Libya.

Chairman Sanalla thanked NOC’s hosts for their efforts to enhance Chinese-Libyan cooperation, encouraging them to engage with future commercial opportunities in Libya.

The NOC delegation includes Eng. Abulgasem Shengheer, NOC board member; Dr Jamal Houwaisa, technical adviser to the NOC board; Mr Ahmad Ammar, chairman of the Waha Oil Company; Mr Mohamed Ben Shatwan, chairman of Arabian Gulf Oil Company; Mr Nuri Essid, chairman of Akakus Oil Operations; Mr Naji Ahfaf, chairman of the Sirte Oil Company; Dr Khalifa Rajab, chairman of Zallaf Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Company; Mr Imad Ben Rajab, general manager of NOC’s International Marketing Department; and Ms Naima Suwani, crude oil marketing manager.

(Source: NOC)