Handover of Water Tank to Kufra Municipality

The European Union, Ministry of Local Governance and UNDP handover a water tank to Kufra Municipality

As part of its efforts to support local authorities to restore security, livelihoods opportunities and essential services delivery, the Ministry of Local Governance, the European Union (EU), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) handed over today a fully rehabilitated water tank to Kufra Municipality.

The water tank will help the municipality to provide potable water for more than 16,000 residents of Aljawf area in Kufra center.

In a ceremony that took place at Kufra Water and Sewage Company, the Under Secretary of Kufra Municipal Council, Mr. Saad Abdulrasool said:

“This project will greatly contribute to the supply of drinkable water to large areas of Kufra main neighborhoods. I would like to thank the EU and UNDP for their commitment to improve the quality of basic service in Kufra.”

On his part, the Head of General Water and Sewage Company, Mr. Omar Aleidah said:

“Kufra water tank was established in 1960 and has been out of service since 1991 due to the lack of maintenance. This rehabilitation has been key to supply clean water again to the people living in the city.”

This initiative is part of the “Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery” project, funded by EU and implemented by UNDP in coordination with the Minister of Local Governance and Murzuq, Kufra, Benghazi, Sabratha and Tripoli municipalities.

Under this project, UNDP has already rehabilitated 27 key social infrastructures, provided 37 sets of equipment for health sector, and invested US$2 million in water and sanitation. 1.7 million People are already benefiting from the implementation of US$ 15 million worth of projects.

(Source: UNDP)