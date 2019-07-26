EU funds Training for Mine Risk Education

With a generous funding from EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement, twelve volunteers from Libya Red Crescent and the Boy Scouts completed a five-day training on delivering Mine Risk Education to Children, caregivers and community members.

The overall objective of the Mine Risk Education programme is to equip girls and boys with the knowledge and skills required to protect themselves from the risks posed by mines, explosive remnants of war and other explosive devises.

This will reduce the likelihood of incidents and injuries and enhance reporting mechanism.

(Source: EU)